Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Apr 11, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji Baseball Opens Season with 3-2 Win Over St. Cloud Crush
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Team Cohesion, Hard Contact Major Keys for Brainerd Baseball in 2025
Sports
BSU Baseball Splits Home Doubleheader with Minnesota Duluth
Sports
Laporte Softball Shuts Out Cass Lake-Bena 15-0
Sports
BSU Softball Splits Home-Opening Doubleheader with Minnesota Crookston
Scroll To Top