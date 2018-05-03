Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Baseball Has Eyes On The Prize

Nathan Green
May. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji baseball team is off to a good start during this young season, winning their last four games. But if anyone knows there’s no time to get comfortable, it’s the Lumberjacks. They’ve lost the game before states the past two years, and this time, they’re looking to go all the way.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Baseball Takes Win Over Warroad

Bemidji Softball Beats Virginia In Doubleheader

Bemidji Baseball Bests Grand Rapids

Nevis Baseball Beats Laporte In Doubleheader

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Rhonda D. said

I’m sorry but I think this is a Sad day! There are plenty of girl activities... Read More

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Recent Show

Common Ground: Boys & Girls Club Garden & Bulrush Weaving

We watch all spring & summer seasons as the Bemidji Boys & Girls Club garden project grows from seeds, to served on plates at their
Posted on May. 2 2018

Recently Added

Common Ground: Boys & Girls Club Garden & Bulrush Weaving

Posted on May. 2 2018

Lakeland Currents: Relay For Life

Posted on Apr. 27 2018

Backroads: Michael Rendahl

Posted on Apr. 26 2018

Common Ground: Wadena Museum and Mississippi Canoe Journey

Posted on Apr. 24 2018

Lakeland Currents: Beltrami County Historical Society

Posted on Mar. 30 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.