Bemidji Baseball Focuses on Fundamentals Early in Season

The weather made for a slow start to the high school baseball season here in Minnesota, but Bemidji certainly got off fast once it did. The Lumberjacks are 3-0 through their first two weeks of action, and they owe much of that success to their newish style of play.

Second-year head coach Jim Grimm brought several different philosophies, including a fundamental-heavy mindset, when he took over as skipper last season. Now, this season, the players are already familiar with his expectations.

“It makes all the difference,” said senior second baseman Stonewall Gessner. “This year, we just started knowing the system, knowing the program, and knowing what needed to do to try to win some games. I think some of our keys were our focus and attention to detail. Like, our base running really helped us in a couple of games here and our pitching also really helped.”

“You got to be bought in every day and willing to work hard,” he added. “That’s our team’s goal.”

“We know what to expect and that makes it a lot easier,” said senior shortstop and pitcher Kobe Brown. “Then we can coach the younger guys that are coming up. It helps them out, too.”

“We’re definitely way better at the start of the year than we were last year, and maybe that’s just from experience,” Brown continued. “But this group of guys has a lot of talent and I’m proud of them.”

Through three games, the Jacks are averaging just under five runs a contest, but their pitching is holding opponents to less than two runs per game. It’s a winning recipe when combined with some of the team’s other strengths.

“Definitely the chemistry,” senior shortstop and pitcher Jack Lundquist pointed out. “We’ve played with each other for so long and we’ve all known each other. We’re we’re just a family. Hustle is a big thing and staying focused is another. I mean, we run a sprint for every mental mistake, and I think just that helps us a lot with staying focused.”

“I think we learned that even when our bats aren’t going, we still always have a chance to win because of our pitching and our base running,” added Gessner. “We can hit really well as a team, too, we just need to find it. It’s only three games in, so I think we’ll be able to get there.”

Bemidji will see if they can get there on Tuesday, April 22nd when they take on Thief River Falls at the BSU baseball field.