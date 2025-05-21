Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
May 21, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji Baseball Beats Elk River, Improves to 13-4 on Season
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Bemidji Track & Field Hosts Home Invite with Grand Rapids in Attendance
Sports
Staples-Motley’s Audrey Brownell on Doorstep of MN Track & Field History
Sports
Blackduck Softball Blanks Laporte in 2nd Round of Section 5A Tourney
Sports
Brainerd Boys’ Lacrosse Falls to Reigning Section Champ Moorhead
Scroll To Top