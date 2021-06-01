Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Baseball Back on Track in Time for Postseason

Chaz MootzMay. 31 2021

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Bemidji baseball team. The Lumberjacks didn’t lose a game until the second week of May, climbing as high as the number one spot in the Class 3A state rankings. Then Bemidji got brought back down to earth, losing their next six. However, with playoffs starting this week, the Jacks are confident that the regular season losing streak, not the winning streak, will be the reason they make a deep postseason run.

By — Chaz Mootz

