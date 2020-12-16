Bemidji Bars and Restaurants to See Liquor License Fee Refunds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council recently approved a refund of liquor license fees through the last six months for bars and restaurants in Bemidji. The decision came from the council wanting to offer some kind of support to the restaurant industry, as everyone has been affected by COVID-19, but bars and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. This is the first time the council has made this type of choice.

The money will come from the annual budget surplus, which is expected due to COVID-19 funding allocated to the city. Business owners should expect the payments to be mailed out by next Tuesday.

The refund was approved by a 4-2 vote by the council. In total, it will cost $48,000 for the city and be distributed to over 20 restaurants and bars in Bemidji.

