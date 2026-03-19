Bemidji Awards Local Constrcution Company 2026 Street Renewal Project

The Bemidji City Council awarded a local construction company its 2026 Street Renewal Project during Monday’s meeting. The council received 4 offers from varying construction companies… but ultimately decided to go with the cheapest option in Sparky’s Construction Incorporated… who bid a little over $1.23 million for the project. The city estimates that after design and engineering… the total project cost will be around $1.41 million, which is actually below what the city originally estimated the project to cost.

“It actually came in, almost $120,000 less than what we thought it would be, based on the feasibility and the production,” says Sam Anderson, Bemidji City Engineer. “That’s good news, as always. The street assessment amounts stayed the same. The general tax levy amount should be the same. Most of our other pots of money just went down to accommodate a little bit of a lower bid.”

Construction of the project is set to begin as soon as May 11th, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in September later this year.