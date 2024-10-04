Bemidji Awarded State Grant for Railroad Corridor Redevelopment

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince has announced the city has been awarded a state grant of nearly $590,000 for the redevelopment of the railroad corridor as the city continues its partnership efforts to bring a YMCA to town.

Prince said in a Facebook post that there is much work yet to be done before this project is a certainty, but he called the grant another important step forward. The money comes from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

Economic development officials hope to have the site, which the city bought from Burlington Northern Sante Fe in the early 2000s, ready to start developming by next summer.