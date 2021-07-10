Bemidji Author Publishes “DNR – Do Not Resuscitate” Based on True Events

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dave Wall from Bemidji is the author of “DNR – Do Not Resuscitate”, a book based on true events.

On the morning of August 6, Dave’s wife Cindy Wall experienced a brain aneurysm and had to be airlifted to a Fargo hospital. As Dave and his family prepared themselves for the loss of a loved one, his faith was one thing that kept him going.

The book is published by Two Penny Publishing and is available on Amazon.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today