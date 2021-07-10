Bemidji Author Publishes “DNR – Do Not Resuscitate” Based on True Events
Dave Wall from Bemidji is the author of “DNR – Do Not Resuscitate”, a book based on true events.
On the morning of August 6, Dave’s wife Cindy Wall experienced a brain aneurysm and had to be airlifted to a Fargo hospital. As Dave and his family prepared themselves for the loss of a loved one, his faith was one thing that kept him going.
The book is published by Two Penny Publishing and is available on Amazon.
