Bemidji Area Young Professionals Prepare for 2023

Bemidji area young professionals are starting the new year by expanding their networks not only with each other, but Beltrami County staff as well.

At the first meeting of the year for the Young Professionals Network (YPN) on Wednesday, members learned about events going on in Beltrami County while also looking forward to more business possibilities in the coming months.

Through the monthly meetings, important skills are developed for up-and-coming business professionals. By making these connections with other YPN members and even meeting sponsors, young professionals are able to build a community. At Wednesday’s meeting, county treasurer and auditor JoDee Treat provided information about the current jail project.

Despite a drop in membership due to COVID-19, the YPN in Bemidji is attracting more interest in not only the organization, but also the community itself. Through these meetings, the group looks to provide important information each session and strengthen the business ties of the Bemidji area.

The next YPN meeting in Bemidji will be on February 1.

