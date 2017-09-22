Bemidji Area Welcomes Fall Colors

Today is the first official day of Fall and this map below lets you know the best places to see fall colors.

Lake Bemidji State Park has 50-75 percent of fall colors and you’ll see maples coming in with vibrant oranges and reds.

Fall colors are welcoming you to the park! Maples along the park road are turning quickly this year, as well as Maples on the Rocky Point Trail, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

Itasca State Park is at 25-50 percent and Crow Wing State Park is at 10-25 percent.