Bemidji Area Volunteers Step Up to Provide Thanksgiving Meals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With no community Thanksgiving meal this year due to COVID-19, volunteers in the Bemidji area saw the need to bring a hot meal to members of the community who otherwise would go without.

60 Bemidji area volunteers spent their thanksgiving morning giving back, and over $500 was raised to cook Thanksgiving meals. Desserts were donated, and this morning, over 100 meals were packed.

For Donna Morris, Beltrami County Minnesota Responds Volunteer Coordinator, this year more than ever it was exciting to see people helping their community for the holiday. The group also hopes to run a similar Christmas meal.

For those interesting in volunteering, visit MNresponds.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today