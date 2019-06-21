Bemidji Area Shooters Association Hosts 3-gun Match At Northland Regional Shooting Sports Park

The Bemidji Area Shooters Association hosts a 3-gun competition monthly, and participants come from around the northern region to compete.

Participants use a handgun, a rifle and a shotgun throughout the match, and it’s all timed. The shooter who hits the most targets in the least amount of time wins. One participant says that he enjoys the competitiveness of the sport.

“The game of it all. There’s a lot of different ways to shoot the same stage. You can have six shooters and six different stage plans,” said 3-gun match participant Jesse Bernal.

There were three stages at the competition, and each stage is different than the next. The main focus of the competition is to test accuracy and speed.

“We time them running through the course and then any penalties are seconds added to their time. If they miss a target, seconds are added to their time and that becomes their penalty, then,” said Pete Milli, the Gun Club Vice President.

The shooting range is open to the public on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.