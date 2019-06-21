Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Area Shooters Association Hosts 3-gun Match At Northland Regional Shooting Sports Park

Jun. 20 2019

The Bemidji Area Shooters Association hosts a 3-gun competition monthly, and participants come from around the northern region to compete.

Participants use a handgun, a rifle and a shotgun throughout the match, and it’s all timed. The shooter who hits the most targets in the least amount of time wins. One participant says that he enjoys the competitiveness of the sport.

“The game of it all. There’s a lot of different ways to shoot the same stage. You can have six shooters and six different stage plans,” said 3-gun match participant Jesse Bernal.

There were three stages at the competition, and each stage is different than the next. The main focus of the competition is to test accuracy and speed.

“We time them running through the course and then any penalties are seconds added to their time. If they miss a target, seconds are added to their time and that becomes their penalty, then,” said Pete Milli, the Gun Club Vice President.

The shooting range is open to the public on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sanford Bemidji Commits $1 Million For Local Health Care Career Opportunities

Bemidji School Board Approves Budget For 2019-2020 School Year

Bemidji Celebrates Juneteenth

Bemidji High School Starts Parking Lot Renovation Project

Latest Story

Adoption Is Love Fund Hosts Foster Bowling Event In Brainerd

A statewide organization aiming to give back to the adoption and foster care community in Minnesota held a unique event in the Brainerd Lakes
Posted on Jun. 21 2019

Latest Stories

Adoption Is Love Fund Hosts Foster Bowling Event In Brainerd

Posted on Jun. 21 2019

Judy Garland Festival Boasts Weekend Of Events To Commemorate 50th Anniversary Of Star's Death

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Fishing Tips: Picking a Location to Fish

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Play For Patrick Foundation Provides Free Cardiac Screenings

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

ALS Advocate JP Whalen Receives Home Ramp Thanks To Baxter Home Depot

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate