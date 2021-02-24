Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Working Towards Full In-Person Learning for Secondary Students

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 23 2021

With Gov. Walz’s recent announcement to give Minnesota school districts the go-ahead to bring secondary-level students to either a hybrid or fully in-person learning model, Bemidji Area Schools is following suit.

Middle and high school students are currently in a hybrid learning model, but Superintendent Tim Lutz wants more students in school buildings before the year is over.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Nationwide Winter Storm Contributes to Reduction in Blood Donations

Northwoods Adventure: Buena Vista Ski Area Open for 20th Year of Snow Tubing

Walz Announces Campaign to Help Families Struggling to Afford Food

Over 500 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.