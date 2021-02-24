Bemidji Area Schools Working Towards Full In-Person Learning for Secondary Students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With Gov. Walz’s recent announcement to give Minnesota school districts the go-ahead to bring secondary-level students to either a hybrid or fully in-person learning model, Bemidji Area Schools is following suit.

Middle and high school students are currently in a hybrid learning model, but Superintendent Tim Lutz wants more students in school buildings before the year is over.

