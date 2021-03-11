Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools to Host Listening Session on Potential Central Elementary Closure

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 11 2021

The Bemidji Area School District will host a listening session this upcoming Monday to hear from the public on the potential closure of Central Elementary. Because the district has suggested closing a school building to help reduce operating costs, they must provide a public hearing before they can make any final decisions.

The boardroom’s capacity is set at 21 occupants, and those wishing to speak may have to wait in the hallways or outside to follow social distancing guidelines.

Those who wish to share will need to fill out a public input form and should address the board within two minutes. If you come with a group, you should designate one member from the group to speak.

The listening session will run for about an hour, and patrons should not expect an immediate answer to questions or comments.

If you cannot attend the listening session and/or school board meeting, both sessions will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel. You can also submit comments to any of the school board members.

