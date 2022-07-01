Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz Celebrates Retirement

Emma HudziakJun. 30 2022

Friends, family, and colleagues of Tim Lutz gathered at the Bemidji School District’s main office Wednesday night to celebrate his retirement and tenure as superintendent.

After a rewarding career of 18 years in public school administration, Lutz was delighted to be surrounded by many colleagues, family, and friends during his retirement party, which happened to be a bittersweet celebration.

Though Lutz has very much enjoyed his time as the superintendent for Bemidji Area Schools, he is looking forward to be taking this time to focus on personal projects and time with family.

But althought he may be retiring from his position at ISD 31, he shared some exciting news about an offer he could not refuse. Lutz will soon be an interim superintendent in Red Lake, where he will contractually start as of July 1st and will officially begin his one-year position there on July 11th.

Lutz wanted to share that he is very thankful for everyone within this community and within the school district for all of their support, especially during the challenges of COVID-19. He also added that it has been a wonderful four years of working together to make this school district the best that it could be.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Schools Highlighting Mental Health Awareness Through ‘Lunch & Learn’ Sessions

Tracy Dill Closing Out Tenure as BSU Director of Athletics

Retirement Party Held for Departing Brainerd Superintendent Laine Larson

Incoming Brainerd Superintendent Developing New Communication Plan

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.