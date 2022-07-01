Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz Celebrates Retirement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Friends, family, and colleagues of Tim Lutz gathered at the Bemidji School District’s main office Wednesday night to celebrate his retirement and tenure as superintendent.

After a rewarding career of 18 years in public school administration, Lutz was delighted to be surrounded by many colleagues, family, and friends during his retirement party, which happened to be a bittersweet celebration.

Though Lutz has very much enjoyed his time as the superintendent for Bemidji Area Schools, he is looking forward to be taking this time to focus on personal projects and time with family.

But althought he may be retiring from his position at ISD 31, he shared some exciting news about an offer he could not refuse. Lutz will soon be an interim superintendent in Red Lake, where he will contractually start as of July 1st and will officially begin his one-year position there on July 11th.

Lutz wanted to share that he is very thankful for everyone within this community and within the school district for all of their support, especially during the challenges of COVID-19. He also added that it has been a wonderful four years of working together to make this school district the best that it could be.

