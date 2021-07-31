Bemidji Area Schools Sorting Out Details of Mask Wearing in Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With recent CDC and Minnesota Department of Health recommendations of mask wearing in K-12 schools, the Bemidji school district is in its early stages of sorting out what this means for students in the area.

Bemidji Area Schools will make adjustments and requirements based on information and science-based data that comes out in the weeks to come, especially with the recent uptick in delta variant cases.

Masks are required on school buses, due to guidelines that fall under mask wearing on public transportation.

The district plans to have a more concrete answer as to what is required or recommended for students in the upcoming school year, several weeks before school starts.

