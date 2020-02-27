Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Shows Appreciation For Bus Drivers With Special Breakfast

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 27 2020

To bring attention to the statewide driver shortage in Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz signed a proclamation that February 26th would be known as School Bus Driver Appreciation Day to show appreciation to bus drivers around the state. Because of this proclamation, Bemidji area bus drivers had a special breakfast waiting for them on Wednesday morning.

