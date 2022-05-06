Bemidji Area Schools Select New Candidate for Retiring Principal at Northern Elementary School
Bemidji Area Schools has recently selected a new candidate for retiring principal Wendy Templin at Northern Elementary School.
Amy Worden accepted her new position at Northern Elementary school as their new Elementary Principal effective starting for the 2022-2023 school year. Worden has previous experience as an elementary principal during her time spent with Duluth Public Schools.
Worden graduated from Augsburg College where she received her bachelor’s degree, and she also attended St. Mary’s University where she received her master’s degree. Worden also attended Hamline University where she finished off her education administration requirements.
Bemidji Area Schools say that the appointment is not final, as the official approval will still need to be granted by the Bemidji School Board.
