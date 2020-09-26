Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Seeing Decline in Enrollment

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 26 2020

Enrollment numbers for Bemidji Area Schools are low this school year.

Superintendent Tim Lutz projected that the total number of students enrolled this year would be around 5,600, but numbers show that student enrollment in the district is much lower this school year, with about 4,800 enrolled in school buildings.

As of Monday, 805 students opted into a distance learning method.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Paul Bunyan Communications Receives Federal Recognition for Broadband Access

In Focus: United Way of Bemidji Area Hosts Virtual Concert

1,191 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported in MN Friday

690 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.