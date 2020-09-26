Bemidji Area Schools Seeing Decline in Enrollment
Enrollment numbers for Bemidji Area Schools are low this school year.
Superintendent Tim Lutz projected that the total number of students enrolled this year would be around 5,600, but numbers show that student enrollment in the district is much lower this school year, with about 4,800 enrolled in school buildings.
As of Monday, 805 students opted into a distance learning method.
