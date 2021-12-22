Bemidji Area Schools Reports COVID-19 Cases Dropping in District
COVID-19 cases have been dropping in the Bemidji School District.
Superintendent Tim Lutz updated the school board on the situation Monday night. He said zero staff members tested positive for the disease last week and that student numbers were also lower than a couple of months ago. Lutz says the district may revisit the mask mandate in schools depending on vaccination rates in the schools.
Lutz says a total of 21% of students ages 5 to 11 have received their first shot, and 12% in that age group are fully vaccinated. Currently, 45% of students ages 12 to 18 have received their first dose of vaccine while 42% are fully vaccinated.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.