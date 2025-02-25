Bemidji Area Schools Report Shows No Class Sizes Over Recommended Limits

Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson gave good news concerning the district’s 2024-25 class size report at a school board meeting on Monday evening.

Every year, the board is required to report on if any classes within the Bemidji school system exceed the number of students on the recommended guidelines. The school board makes these guidelines based on the subject of the class, students’ age, and other factors.

The reports happen twice a school year, and in October, the superintendent announced that there were three classes over the target size, each in the high school. This time around, though, Olson said no classes went over that limit.

“This is where I bring you a list of classes for term 3 that are over our board target,” reported Olson. “And I’m happy to report that I don’t have anything to report that’s over board target. So, I think it’s been going rather well. And then in term 4, we do have one, but that’s still yet to be seen. So for term 3, nothing, term 4, there’s one at this point. We will see when we get to term 4, if that comes to fruition.”

Olson mentioned that this is the first time that the reports have shown no classes over the recommended limit since he has been a superintendent – either at Bemidji or in his previous position in Crookston – since 2018.