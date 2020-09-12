Bemidji Area Schools Ready to Welcome Students Back for First Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Area School District is ready to welcome students back to school for the first day this upcoming Monday, but they want to make it clear that parents need to screen their students’ health every day before they enter a school building.

The district is asking parents to download the Skyward Mobile Access app, which will allow parents to verify and confirm that they have screened their students’ health. Bemidji Area Schools also sent out a list of documents that parents can follow to make sure proper screening questions are being asked.

A few things to keep in mind is that everyone is required to wear a face mask, and a cloth face mask is preferred. Parents should screen their children with a number of health questions to make sure their students are healthy before entering a school building.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today