Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Ready to Welcome Students Back for First Day

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 11 2020

The Bemidji Area School District is ready to welcome students back to school for the first day this upcoming Monday, but they want to make it clear that parents need to screen their students’ health every day before they enter a school building.

The district is asking parents to download the Skyward Mobile Access app, which will allow parents to verify and confirm that they have screened their students’ health. Bemidji Area Schools also sent out a list of documents that parents can follow to make sure proper screening questions are being asked.

A few things to keep in mind is that everyone is required to wear a face mask, and a cloth face mask is preferred. Parents should screen their children with a number of health questions to make sure their students are healthy before entering a school building.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Nearly 500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota on Friday

WCHA Men’s & Women’s Hockey Delay Start of Season

Two COVID-19 Related Deaths In Crow Wing County Reported Today

Bemidji Area Schools Provides Details on Distance Learning Method

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.