Bemidji Area Schools Reach Contract Agreement With Supt. Choice Tim Lutz

The Bemidji area school board and superintendent choice Tim Lutz have agreed to a contract term of 3 years starting July 1st, 2018 and ending June 30th, 2021. Superintendent Lutz salary will start at $165,000 for the first year and increase every year after that. At the end of his contract starting July 2021, Superintendent Lutz is expected to have a salary of $170,000. The salary can be modified but cannot be reduced during the time of the contract.

In addition to the salary, the superintendent will also receive 25 days of paid vacation each contract year. Superintendent Lutz is also entitled to 12 paid holidays each contract year. The holidays are pre-selected by the school board. Sick leave is earned at the rate of one day per month with a max accumulation of 200 days. The district will also provide hospitalization and major medical insurance Superintendent Lutz, his spouse and any dependent children. The superintendent will also receive an annual allowance of $6,500 for car expenses.

Duties listed in the contract include organizing and arranging administrative and supervisory staff and business affairs of the district. The superintendent is also expected to abide by the policies, regulations and rules established by the School Board and the Minnesota Department of Education.

While the superintendent is expected to devote full time and due diligence to the affair of the Bemidji School District, the contract states the superintendent may also serve as a consultant to other school districts as well as participate in educational agencies, lectures, and speaking activities as long as they do not impede on his ability to perform the duties of his job.

The superintendent is also encouraged to belong to and participate in appropriate professional education and civic organizations where such membership will serve the best interests of the school district. The superintendent can be reimbursed up to $600 each year for any group membership dues.

The superintendent’s employment may be terminated for cause defined in the Minnesota Statues 122A.40 subd. 9 or 13.

Superintendent Lutz agreed to the contract last Friday. His first day on the job is July 1st.