Bemidji Area Schools Preparing Models For Reopening
Bemidji Area Schools has been preparing for three different models on how to reopen their schools, but the district wants to make it clear that if COVID-19 cases rapidly increase from now to September, a different model could be implemented.
There is no final answer on how the school district will reopen schools on September 8th, but they are actively planning for all three models. The three models include a in-person learning, distance learning, or a hybrid method, but for parents who would prefer the distance learning method, the district is formulating an “opt out” form for parents to fill out.
The state will also be providing cloth masks for every student and school staff member.
