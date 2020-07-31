Bemidji Area Schools Preparing Models For Reopening

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Area Schools has been preparing for three different models on how to reopen their schools, but the district wants to make it clear that if COVID-19 cases rapidly increase from now to September, a different model could be implemented.

There is no final answer on how the school district will reopen schools on September 8th, but they are actively planning for all three models. The three models include a in-person learning, distance learning, or a hybrid method, but for parents who would prefer the distance learning method, the district is formulating an “opt out” form for parents to fill out.

The state will also be providing cloth masks for every student and school staff member.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today