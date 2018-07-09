Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Area Schools Offers Summer Lunch Program

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 9 2018
Bemidji Area Schools is making sure all kids are fed during the summer months with a free food program. The service is sponsored by the USDA and is available to all kids, from any area not just Bemidji, who are 18 and under.

Breakfast is served at 7:30 in the morning at Bemidji Middle School, Bemidji High School, Central Elementary School, and Lincoln Elementary School. Then lunch is served at the same locations starting at 10:30.

Tammie Colley, the Bemidji Area Schools Food and Nutrition services coordinator says, “The idea for this program has been running for many many years. It is to continue the opportunity for nutritious meals fro children after the school years ends. It’s to fill that gap between the school year ending and the school year starting for those kids who struggle to have nutritional meals during the day. We provide breakfast and lunch so that they have something to sustain them through the summer months.”

Parents are allowed to eat as well, although they’re asked pay for the meal, which is $4 for lunch and $3 for breakfast. The food service program will end later this month on July 27th.

