Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Not Seeing Community Spread Within Schools

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 18 2020

Although COVID-19 cases are increasing in the Lakeland viewing area, the Bemidji area schools has not seen a community spread within schools.

Dr. David Wilcox, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota VP Medical Officer states “you can make the argument that schools are the safest place for children to be”.

As of Monday, the district had three staff who are currently isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test result. There are also 20 staff members currently in quarantine due to being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Then there are 13 staff members who are in quarantine due to experiencing symptoms or waiting for a test result.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Middle and High Schools Switching To Virtual Learning

67 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths In Minnesota Today

Minnesota to close bars, restaurants, gyms for 4 weeks

Gov. Walz Planning to Announce New COVID-19 Restrictions on Wednesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.