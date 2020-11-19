Bemidji Area Schools Not Seeing Community Spread Within Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Although COVID-19 cases are increasing in the Lakeland viewing area, the Bemidji area schools has not seen a community spread within schools.

Dr. David Wilcox, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota VP Medical Officer states “you can make the argument that schools are the safest place for children to be”.

As of Monday, the district had three staff who are currently isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test result. There are also 20 staff members currently in quarantine due to being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Then there are 13 staff members who are in quarantine due to experiencing symptoms or waiting for a test result.

