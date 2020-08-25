Bemidji Area Schools Launch Community Survey To Assist With Upcoming School Year

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Area Schools have launched a second number of surveys to families in the community to get feedback as to what school will look like for students in the fall.

The surveys will seek input from families regarding thier hopes and concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how learning might be different. The survey is the second of several that will take place over the summer to assist the district in planning for the future.

“As we continue preparing for back-to-school this fall, it’s critically important to the district that we hear from parents, staff and community members of the Bemidji Area,” said Superintendent Tim Lutz. “Input and feedback from these groups will help inform what school looks like this fall. It will also help us make decisions regarding district spending and the fall operating levy referendum. Community input is key to helping us develop plans that best fit what is needed by those we’re educating,” said Lutz.

Bemidji Area Schools will be using K12 Insight, which is a third-party survey platform. The district will collect and produce a summary of the results from a list of questions, ranging from the pandemic’s impact on academics to its use of technology.

The survey is available to all community members in the Bemidji Area Schools district for the next two weeks. The survey can be found at https://survey.k12insight.com/r/BemidjiSurvey_2 and on the Bemidji Area Schools Facebook page.

For more information, community members can visit www.bemidji.k12.mn.us or contact Superintendent Tim Lutz at Tim_Lutz@isd31.net, or by phone at 218-333-3100.

