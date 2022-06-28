Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Highlighting Mental Health Awareness Through ‘Lunch & Learn’ Sessions

Emma HudziakJun. 27 2022

The Bemidji School District has been highlighting the importance of mental health awareness to both parents and students through several “Lunch & Learn” sessions being held at various Bemidji school areas this summer. The most recent session took place Monday at Lincoln Elementary School.

Bemidji Area Schools have come together with ways to support the well-being of their school community, which includes resources for students and their families. Though the district works diligently during the school year to serve families with mental health concerns, this summer has been their first attempt to host sessions like this.

The first two sessions took place on June 20th at Northern Elementary School and the Ridgeway Apartment Complexes. All sessions provided several door prizes and a meal for parents and youth attending.

One thing to keep in mind when it comes to mental health is to recognize that there are not always signs or symptoms of mental or emotional health issues. It is important to understand that all kids deal with emotions and feelings differently, and their needs may also need to be addressed differently.

The fourth session was held at Bemidji High School’s Lumberjack Room Monday evening. There will be two more sessions, with one being held on July 11th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Horace May School, and the last session taking place on July 18th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at J.W. Smith Elementary. Anyone is welcome to attend.

More information on sessions can be found on the Bemidji Area Schools website.

By — Emma Hudziak

