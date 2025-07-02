Bemidji Area Schools Focusing on Repairing Athletic Facilities After Storm

It’s been almost two weeks since the severe thunderstorm hit Bemidji, and now that most of the high-priority or critical damage has either been fixed or is being worked on, attention is shifting towards other damage, like that at athletic facilities.

Bemidji Area Schools spent the better part of last week assessing the damage done to all facilities and generating a plan to put back what the storm moved. On Wednesday, we spoke with Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson, who is optimistic nearly all of their outdoor athletic facilities will be ready to go by next week, sans the light pole at the high school tennis courts.

“It’s challenging to look at your district and see this much damage happening, but it resembles what the community really faced, too,” said Olson. “We had a lot of damage on our sports facilities, our outdoor facilities. We have a really good building [and] grounds department that initiated, pretty quickly, calls to various vendors, people we work with, our insurance provider, and so forth, and really got the cleanup effort moving very quickly, which was really important to our recovery effort.”

The district is still unsure of the actual cost of the athletic repairs, but it will be included in the overall cost of repairs for all Bemidji Area Schools facilities. It’s a number they don’t anticipate to know anytime soon, as damages are still being assessed.