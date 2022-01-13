Bemidji Area Schools extend MLK break by one additional day due to staffing shortages

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools, Tim Lutz, recently sent out a notice, that Bemidji Area Schools District is experiencing the same COVID wave, that is creating issues for many school districts across the state of MN.

“That their ability to maintain the capacity to operate their schools and facilities is being greatly strained,” said Lutz.

The ISD 31 school district is experiencing what the metro and other schools are struggling with to keep their operations staffed due to a number of issues related to COVID-19, influenza, common cold, and much more.

Lutz says, that over the past few days, including today, that the teacher substitute fill rate has been under 50%. This means that more than half of open positions at the schools remain unfilled. These positions include anywhere from: Transportation, food service, custodians, paraprofessionals, and other staff support.

Due to these staffing shortage concerns across the district, and the high increase of student absences, the school district leaders have decided to extend MLK holiday break by one additional day.

ISD 31 is also calling an emergency COVID closure on Tuesday, January 18th. All practices, activities, and other district facilities will be cancelled from Sunday, January 16th through Tuesday, January 18th. All buildings will be closed, and no staff will be in the district buildings.

