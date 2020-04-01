Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Distributing Meals For Students

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 1 2020

One of the concerns that parents, teachers, and community members raised about school closures was the idea of students missing out on two meals that they normally receive. For the Bemidji area, shortly after the announcement of school closures, a food distribution system was set in place to replace the meals students might have missed due to the closures.

The food distribution applies to every Bemidji area student, regardless of what school they attend or whether they receive free and reduced meals. As of last week, Bemidji Area Schools Transportation was delivering over 500 meals for both breakfast and lunch.

The home deliveries to students are for those who cannot physically pick up their meals from a school location. If you need this service, please reach out to the transportation office.

