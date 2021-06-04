Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Celebrate the Start of Summer Break

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 3 2021

Teachers, students, faculty and parents have all had to adapt quickly with the new changes schools have faced this year. Despite challenges, teachers worked together to ensure students were educationally prepared.

After a year of many changes, Bemidji students were able to say goodbye to their teachers in person on the last day of school. Now, students and teachers can all enjoy a nice long summer break.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

