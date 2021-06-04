Bemidji Area Schools Celebrate the Start of Summer Break
Teachers, students, faculty and parents have all had to adapt quickly with the new changes schools have faced this year. Despite challenges, teachers worked together to ensure students were educationally prepared.
After a year of many changes, Bemidji students were able to say goodbye to their teachers in person on the last day of school. Now, students and teachers can all enjoy a nice long summer break.
