Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Area Schools announced it will no longer be meeting April 6th, for a special school board meeting work session.

There has not been an announcement as to why the meeting was canceled and when a possible rescheduling could take place.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today