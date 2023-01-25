Bemidji Area Schools Bus Involved in Rear-End Collision

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji Area Schools bus was involved in a rear-end collision earlier today.

According to a press release from the Bemidji School District, at approximately 7:55 a.m. this morning, January 25, a bus was involved in a minor traffic accident while transporting students to school. District staff reported to the scene of the accident, where they learned a car struck the rear of the bus. This collision caused minor damage to the school bus.

All students were transferred to another bus and brought to Bemidji Middle School. Upon arrival, the students were screened by Health Office staff.

No injuries were reported.

