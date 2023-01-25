Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Bus Involved in Rear-End Collision

Mary BalstadJan. 25 2023

A Bemidji Area Schools bus was involved in a rear-end collision earlier today.

According to a press release from the Bemidji School District, at approximately 7:55 a.m. this morning, January 25, a bus was involved in a minor traffic accident while transporting students to school. District staff reported to the scene of the accident, where they learned a car struck the rear of the bus. This collision caused minor damage to the school bus.

All students were transferred to another bus and brought to Bemidji Middle School. Upon arrival, the students were screened by Health Office staff.

No injuries were reported.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould Announces Candidacy for Open Bemidji Ward 1 Seat

St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji Hosts Annual March for Life Event

Bemidji School Board Votes on Proposed Pledge of Allegiance Recitation at Meetings

In Focus: Bemidji’s Headwaters Music & Arts Hosts Concert to Celebrate Inclusivity

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.