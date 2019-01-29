Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Area Schools, BSU & NTC Will Remain Closed Through Wednesday

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 29 2019
Due to cold weather conditions and forecasts calling for continued dangerously low wind chills, Bemidji Area Schools, Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
For BSU and NTC, all classes and other activities on both campuses are canceled on both days, and any announcements of rescheduled events will be made separately.
Employees who have not been officially designated as “essential” should not report for work until the campuses reopen.
For updated information, please visit https://www.bemidji.k12.mn.us/ or bemidjistate.edu or ntcmn.edu.

 

