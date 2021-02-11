Bemidji Area Schools Back to Hybrid Learning Method, Synchronized Classes
The Bemidji Area School District has implemented synchronized classes as a way for students who are learning remotely through the hybrid learning model the opportunity to be engaged consistently through the school day.
Students who are learning fully remote are also on the synchronized schedule, and the district is currently strategizing to offer a full-term synchronized distant learning academy for families who decide to move forward with that particular learning method.
