Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Back to Hybrid Learning Method, Synchronized Classes

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 10 2021

The Bemidji Area School District has implemented synchronized classes as a way for students who are learning remotely through the hybrid learning model the opportunity to be engaged consistently through the school day.

Students who are learning fully remote are also on the synchronized schedule, and the district is currently strategizing to offer a full-term synchronized distant learning academy for families who decide to move forward with that particular learning method.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

