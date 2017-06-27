Bemidji Area Schools Announces BMS Asst. Principal Position Hire

A long-time Bemidji Middle School teacher has been promoted to assistant principal. The Bemidji Area Schools district said in a statement that Kyle McMartin will take over the position for the 2017-2018 school year.

McMartin attended Bemidji State University for a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching and later returned to the college to pursue a master’s of science in education, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Since he was hired by the district in 2010, he has served as the middle school track coach, wrestling coach, science fair coordinator and physical science teacher. McMartin has also served as the junior varsity football coach, weight room instructor, varsity track throwers coach and varsity assistant football coach for the defensive line at the high school.

In mid-April, the district began to look for someone to fill the position after former Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal Brandon Bjerknes resigned after child sex crime charges were filed against him. Bjerknes, 34, has been charged at a state level with four counts of describing or relating sexual conduct with minors via electronic communication. Federal prosecutors announced at the end of May, that Bjerknes would be charged with four federal counts of child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Mr. McMartin will join Principal Drew Hildenbrand and Dean of Students Andra Vaughn as a member of the Bemidji Middle School and Bemidji Area

Schools leadership teams.