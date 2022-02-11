Bemidji Area School Districts Transportation Continues to Struggle With Filling Bus Routes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Like many other school districts around the state of MN, the Bemidji Area School District Transportation Department, continues to struggle with filling bus route positions.

According to a recent release by Bemidji Area School District, Superintendent, Tim Lutz, due to COVID-19 and other factors, the transportation department is very short-staffed at this time.

As a result, the transportation department may need to make some other adjustments to the bus route schedules for the mornings and afternoon times, in order to transport students to and from school.

Lutz says, that these adjustments may result in delays for families on some select few bus routes, for both morning and afternoon times. In the case that a bus route is to be delayed, the families will be notified as soon as possible. Parents are asked to monitor phone and email messages closely, for any messages that may be related to changes to bus route schedules for children.

The school district is asking for parents to be patient during this time, and for parents to make plans and or other arrangements for transportation, in the case that a child’s but is delayed.

