Bemidji Area School Bus Involved in Minor Traffic Accident

Emma HudziakApr. 14 2022

This Morning around 7:45 a.m. a Bemidji Area School bus was involved in a minor traffic accident.

According a release by Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz, the district’s transportation office staff had responded to the site of the accident.

Staff had verified that a car had slid through an intersection by Adams Avenue in Bemidji. The report said that the car had slid due to slippery driving conditions and it struck the school bus at a low speed, that resulted in minor damages to the bus.

The bus was carrying students from both Gene Dillon Elementary school and Bemidji Middle School while they were on their way to school at the time of the accident.

All students were transferred to another bus to get them to school safely, and were screened by the building Health Office staff when they arrived to school. There are currently no reported injuries of students at this time.

By — Emma Hudziak

