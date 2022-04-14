Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area School Bus Involved in Minor Traffic Accident

Emma HudziakApr. 14 2022

A Bemidji school bus was involved in a minor traffic accident this morning after being hit by a car that slid through an intersection.

The incident happened around 7:45 AM Thursday. According a release by Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz, the district’s transportation office staff responded to the site of the accident, where they verified that a car slid through an intersection by Adams Avenue in Bemidji due to slippery driving conditions. The car then struck the school bus at a low speed, resulting in minor damage to the bus.

The bus was carrying students from both Gene Dillon Elementary School and Bemidji Middle School on their way to school at the time of the accident. All students were transferred to another bus to get them to school safely, and they were screened by the building Health Office staff when they arrived.

No injuries are reported at this time.

By — Emma Hudziak

