Bemidji Area School Board to Discuss Ways to Maintain Budget

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 16 2021

The Bemidji Area School District is still discussing multiple ways to reconfigure and maintain the district’s budget.

The district is looking at every way possible to maintain their budget, and no idea is off limits. This includes closing school buildings.

In a school board agenda release that addresses comments to organize and alter the district’s facilities, Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz states that, “Due to significant budget deficit projections, ISD 31 must restructure and alter the usage of some of its facilities. Whereas Central Elementary School is the district’s oldest school, and enrollment is below 100 students, I recommend altering the use of the school from its current status as a K-3 elementary school and moving its students to other elementary schools.”

Other ideas to maintain their budget could include restructuring class schedules and cutting programs. The district will meet on Monday, and you can watch the meeting via the district’s YouTube channel.

