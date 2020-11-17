Bemidji Area School Board Starts Budget Discussion After Failed Referendum

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Now with a failed referendum, the Bemidji Area School District has already started the discussion in how they plan to maintain their budget, resulting in cuts in the district’s operations.

Although the discussion is in its early stages, cuts could be made to school programs, staffing, and more.

While tough decisions will be made, the community has stepped up to show both support and donate financially in spite of the failed referendum.

Donations can be sent to the district office at: 502 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

