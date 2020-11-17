Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area School Board Starts Budget Discussion After Failed Referendum

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 17 2020

Now with a failed referendum, the Bemidji Area School District has already started the discussion in how they plan to maintain their budget, resulting in cuts in the district’s operations.

Although the discussion is in its early stages, cuts could be made to school programs, staffing, and more.

While tough decisions will be made, the community has stepped up to show both support and donate financially in spite of the failed referendum.

Donations can be sent to the district office at: 502 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji State University to Host Listening Sessions on Sustainability

Bemidji Votes for Work Group to Create Police Advisory Committee

Bemidji Middle and High Schools Switching To Virtual Learning

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Announces Esports Club

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.