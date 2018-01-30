DONATE

Bemidji School Board Invites Public To Meeting To Discuss Superintendent Search

Jan. 30 2018
The Bemidji Area School board is asking for the public’s help in their search for a new superintendent. They will be hosting a community meeting next Monday on February 5th so people can express their opinions regarding the strengths and challenges of the district.

The meeting will be facilitated consultants from School Exec Connect; the company hired to aide the district in the superintendent search. The group will also discuss the goals for the district, as well as the characteristics and skills they would like to see in the next superintendent.

The Bemidji school district superintendent search is expected to last through May. The first candidates will be presented to the board in mid- April with a new person assuming the position on July 1st. The current superintendent, Dr. James Hess, announced his retirement last August.

The meeting starts at 6:30 in the afternoon. It will be held in District Board Room at 502 Minnesota Ave NW.  All school district residents are welcome. Residents can also provide input in the search process by completing a confidential online survey. It can be found here. 

 

