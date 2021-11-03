Bemidji Area Residents Reject Requested Increase in Operating Levy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, Nov. 2nd, 2021, the Bemidji Area Schools Referendum took place. The district proposed sunsetting the existing $180.00 per student levy and replacing it with a new levy. Approval of this levy would have authorized an increase of $280.00 per student for a new total of $460.00 per student over the next ten years.

Bemidji Area voters were asked this simple yes or no question, “The board of Independent School District No. 31 Bemidji, Minnesota has proposed to revoke all of the School District’s existing referendum revenue authorization of $180 per pupil and replace that authorization with a new authorization of $460 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022 and applicable for ten (10) years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the revocation of the existing referendum authorization and the new authorization proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 31 Bemidji, Minnesota be approved?”

Bemidji Area voters rejected this ballot question, and the measure failed on a 3749 NO to 3432 YES vote.

Superintendent, Tim Lutz, says, “We respect the decision made by the school district voters, but, this means that our budget issues remain unresolved. The school board will again be forced to look for ways to stabilize our budget through cuts to programs, staff and student services.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today