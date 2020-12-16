Bemidji Area Pre-K and Elementary Students to Continue In-Person Learning Model

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pre-K and elementary students in the Bemidji Area School District will continue to learn face-to-face after the holiday break.

According to a release, the number of Pre-K and elementary students in Beltrami County who are contracting COVID-19 is extremely low. However, the district is still preparing to make a possible switch to the distance learning model for all elementary students if COVID-19 cases increase after the holiday break.

The district stated that “COVID-19 case numbers have begun trending downward and transmission has not been occurring within our elementary schools. As a result, ISD 31 has made the determination that we will remain in the In-Person (face-to-face) model and will not be moving into distance learning for Pre-K and elementary schools at this time.”

All Pre-K and elementary schools will remain open and students will attend classes in-person on December 21st through the 23rd. The scheduled winter break begins on December 24th, and students will return to the in-person learning model after the holiday break on Monday, January 4th, 2021.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today