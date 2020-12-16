Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Pre-K and Elementary Students to Continue In-Person Learning Model

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 16 2020

Pre-K and elementary students in the Bemidji Area School District will continue to learn face-to-face after the holiday break.

According to a release, the number of Pre-K and elementary students in Beltrami County who are contracting COVID-19 is extremely low. However, the district is still preparing to make a possible switch to the distance learning model for all elementary students if COVID-19 cases increase after the holiday break.

The district stated that “COVID-19 case numbers have begun trending downward and transmission has not been occurring within our elementary schools. As a result, ISD 31 has made the determination that we will remain in the In-Person (face-to-face) model and will not be moving into distance learning for Pre-K and elementary schools at this time.”

All Pre-K and elementary schools will remain open and students will attend classes in-person on December 21st through the 23rd. The scheduled winter break begins on December 24th, and students will return to the in-person learning model after the holiday break on Monday, January 4th, 2021.

Destiny Wiggins

