Bemidji Area Man’s deceased Body Has Been Found

Hanky HazeltonJul. 20 2022

The Beltrami county sheriffs located a Bemidji area man who went missing earlier this week near his home.

On Monday chief deputy Jarrett Walton alerted the public that they were searching for 21-year old Logan Roy who was described as a vulnerable person who may be armed with a gun.

Family members reported Roy had a mental health crisis and had texted family members that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life.

Walton warned the public to not approach Roy and to call 9-1-1 immediately if he was seen.

A search this morning located his deceased body about three-quarters of a mile from his home.

An autopsy is scheduled.

 

