Bemidji Area Man Sustains Life-Threatening Cold Weather Exposure Injury

A Bemidji area man has sustained a life-threatening cold weather exposure injury following a medical and mental health crisis.

A release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened last night in Ten Lakes Township around 7 when a person reported to authorities that a man was experiencing a medical emergency after consuming illicit drugs and over-the-counter medication. When an ambulance arrived, the man ran into the woods despite not being dressed for the weather conditions of 10 degrees below zero.

Beltrami County deputies and Leech Lake police officers were able to locate him on Big Lake about a half mile from shore wearing a light sweatshirt, pants, and tennis shoes. Authorities say the man appeared to be impaired, and that he had armed himself with two large knifes and was attempting to inflict self-harm.

According to the report, deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation, ultimately using a taser to disarm the subject, and he was eventually secured in handcuffs as he was still attempting to fight law enforcement. Due to unknown ice conditions, resources were limited and deputies used a backboard to bring him to shore, where lifesaving efforts were performed.

The release said the man was then transferred to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for treatment of cold weather exposure and medical issues and was later transferred to Sanford Fargo in critical condition.