Bemidji Area Law Enforcement to Hold Peace Officers Memorial Service

Bemidji area law enforcement personnel will take part in the Beltrami County Peace Officers Memorial Service today. The service will honor the lives and sacrifices made by law enforcement in the line of duty.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Beltrami County Courtyard Pavilion. If the weather is bad, the event will be relocated to the Bemidji Fire Station.

President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as the national Peace Officers Memorial Day on October 1st, 1961 following Congressional authorization. Since then, the proclamation has been expanded to include many activities as part of National Police Week.

