Bemidji Area Housing Non-Profit Recognized for Work to Combat Homelessness

Sep. 28 2022

The housing crisis in Beltrami County is a growing concern for individuals and organizations alike. At the forefront of combating this crisis is the non-profit group Housing Matters.

The organization was recently recognized for their work in Bemidji and the surrounding communities by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and it appears that the group is not slowing down these outstanding efforts anytime soon.

It takes work to make a dream a reality. For Patrick Harrington, his goal of fighting against the housing crisis in the Bemidji area has grown into the non-profit organization that exemplifies his mission: Housing Matters.

The work accomplished in the years the organization has existed include being a part of different affordable and stable housing projects in the area, such as the newly opened East Conifer Estates in Bemidji. Along with providing different services to their clients, Housing Matters focuses on each individual. They currently serve about 180 people, including adults and children.

These efforts have now been recognized by the Minnesota Department of Human Services. On September 27th, the group received the Commissioner’s Circle of Excellence Award from the Minnesota DHS for 2022. Housing Matters is the first of seven human service organizations around Minnesota to receive the award this year.

Housing Matters is working to find a full-time mental health therapist to expand their services for their clients. More information about Housing Matters can be found on their website.

Mary Balstad

